Rapper Iggy Azalea is sexy and she needs the world to bever doubt this.

The Australian artiste, took to IG to share a sexy photo of herself in a white sitting in a pool while bearing her b*tt.

Iggy who claims to have never had a b*tt job revealed she did have a b00b job and even publicly thanked her plastic surgeon Dr Ashkan.

Dr Ashkan commenting on the job he did on the rapper said;

“Her br**sts were super small and super wide apart, so I wanted to bring them towards the middle and give her a lot more cleavage, but not go too big where it looks obvious,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively. “When you have small br**sts and you have thin skin above it, when you go too big they look like balls, so I wanted to create as natural shape as possible, but give her enough size to proportion her tall, big-hipped frame. I wanted to proportion her out without making her look top-heavy or getting in the way of dancing.”

Source – Misspetite