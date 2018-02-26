Kendall Jenner posts completely unclad pictures on Instagram but fans can’t stop talking about something odd on her body

Kendall Jenner shared some completely unclad pictures on Instagram but fans noticed something odd on her body and are bashing her for it.

The 22-year-old model had no item of clothing on in the black and white photos. All she had protecting her decency were her limbs. After she shared the photos, eagle-eyed followers pointed out that there’s something “weird” about her feet and mentioned it in the comment section.

One fan asked: “What is with her feet?”

Another said: “I’m screaming look at her toes.”

Someone else wrote: “I love you but girl what is wrong with your toes?”

Biko, does anyone see what they are all complaining about in the photos below?

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog