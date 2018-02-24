Entertainment

“I Am Lesbian, Not Because I Wasn’t D*icked Down, But Simply Because I Am Attracted To Women”- Young Lady Reveals

A Beautiful lady identified as Keke has taken to Twitter to give a shocking reason as to why she prefers other ladies than men.

According to her, she is not a lesbian just because of the many reasons that other ladies give, she is simply a lesbian just because she chose to be.

Some ladies who are lesbians often times say they were heartbroken several times by men, or sexually violated by men, hence their reason to settle with fellow women.

However, for Keke, it is a different reason entirely.

Tweeting via her handle @Gay_loveeee She wrote;

“i am a LESBIAN.Not because i wasn’t dicked down right,not because a nigga did me wrong,not because men are dogs,not because i was sexually violated by a man,not because I can’t get a man & not because I can’t get man-hood but SIMPLY because I am attracted to women!!!!”

 

Source – Akpraise


