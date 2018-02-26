Stardom Take Away My Freedom – Nkechi Emmanuel Aka Nurse Titi

Nollywood actress Nkechi Emmanuel may not really be a fan of stardom as she has issued that it has taken things she love from her.

The actress who got fame after starring in the popular TV series clinic matters where she played the role of nurse Titi has recently tie the knot traditionally with the love of her life.



When asked in an interview that, you’ve come to be popular especially for your role as ‘Nurse Titi’ in ‘Clinic Matters’. How do you handle the stardom?

“It hasn’t been easy because personally, I love to live a simple life. I’m not the loud, flashy type. I love to jump on a bike or ‘Keke Napep’… Mix up with people and all. But when I’m all alone in my car with glasses all wound up listening to the radio, it’s really boring. I love to eat roasted plantain and groundnuts; I love to drink ‘garri’ and all the local food. But one can’t be seen doing all of this because of the way people think. They will just assume you’ve gone broke, they won’t understand that it’s what you want at that moment. So you have to keep ‘packaging’ yourself because you can’t explain to every single person that this is what you want.” She answered.

I don’t think stardom will stop anyone from drinking his or her garri, who drinks garri in public? Or is it not in your house you eat whatever you feel like eating?