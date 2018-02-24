I am sweet in bed – Mr Ibu brags about his bedroom skills

Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has bragged about his s*x game in a latest interview with Inside Nollywood.

In the interview, the actor revealed that he is sweet in bed and can satisfy any woman. He even went further to urge any woman out there to come try to see for themselves.

His words:

“Persistence and true spirit of sportsmanship have kept me on. Aside that, I’m also sweet in bed, I am good and very proud of myself. Try me and you will be amazed. I deliver very well. I can drive women crazy. People keep asking the secret of my good looks, but the fact remains that I don’t take alcohol or sugary drinks. I don’t smoke. I also don’t take carbohydrates. I live on vegetables and smoothies. All these keep me going and looking very healthy,”

Recently, armed robbers attacked the Lagos residence of comic actor while his wife, children and in-law were sleeping. The robbers reportedly carted away 4 phones, N1m cash and his 12 expensive wristwatches and some other properties on January 4th. Three of the suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Lagos Police command. Mr. Ibu made this known to the public when he was contacted about the update on the robbery incident, and he added that the Police have already commenced investigation into the matter. He went further to reveal that 2 of the 3 robbery suspects were exposed by the CCTV cameras that were installed in his home. Mr Ibu narrated “ My wife told me that the operation started at about 3am and lasted till about 4:25am on Saturday morning after which they left with all my property and cash,”.

Source – Kemifilani