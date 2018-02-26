Tiwa Savage Clubbing With Wizkid After Death Rumour (Video)



Tiwa savage widely regarded as MAVIN First Lady was yesterday caught in the misery of traffic seeking bloggers as she was being reported dead by a facebook blog called “WHATSAP DATING” which is believed to have just started thier Operations as that is what most new blogs do in Nigeria to get traffic, by carrying fake news about a celebrity.

This story trended on the internet for hours which circulated with only a picture by these perpetrators of evil gist, WHATSAP DATING as solely called did not give details of her demise which got everyone worried of what might have gone wrong.

Tiwa savage on the other end from reliable source is doing good and healthy, when we communicated with her management, they are yet to give a fruitful reply but as seen on IG, Tiwa savage was in a video partying with Wizkid hail and hearty in this club video uploaded by @Wizkid news

See video below:

We urge Nigerians to be careful of information they read online also make proper research of whatever news they are about to share, most of this Facebook blogs are just there to get traffic by whatever means they find.