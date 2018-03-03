News Feed

Ageless Beauty: Actress Genevieve Nnaji And Sister Are Looking Like Twins In Adorable New Photos

 

Genevieve and her sister

Multi-award winning Nollywood actress and singer, Genevieve Nnaji, has taken to her Instagram page to share some adorable photos with her beautiful younger sister and brother.

The Mbaise, Imo State-born actress captioned the adorable photos with a love emoji,  and millions of her fans and lover of the icon can’t help but drool over the striking resemblance.

Genevieve and her siblings

Whenever Genevieve releases a photo, it gets everyone talking because she just keeps glowing by the day and doesnt even look like she is aging.

