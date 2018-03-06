News Feed

Billionaire, Bill Gates Finally Fulfill His Dream Of Playing Tennis Alongside Roger Federer (Photo)

American billioanire business magnate, investor, philanthropist and humanitarian, Bill Gates, who is obviously overwhelmed after he fulfilled his dream of playing alongside tennis legend, Roger Federer in #MATCHFORAFRICA campaign, has taken to Instagram to share his joy.

The popular computer scientist and founder of the Microsoft Corporation took to his social media page, Instagram, and shared a photo of him and the tennis great.

He wrote: “I’m a huge fan of @rogerfederer, so the chance to play tennis with him is a dream come true. 

“It’s also a great opportunity to shine a light on the terrific philanthropic work that he and his family are doing in Southern Africa. 

“I will get to play Alongside him again tonight on #match for Africa (which you can watch live on Facebook).”

