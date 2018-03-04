Davido Reacts To Video Of Him Falling While Trying To Climb A Stage In Rwanda

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke widely know as Davido is having less of time for himself and as it is evident now, it is really telling on him, physically.

Davido who kicked off the first version of his 2018 ’30 Billion World Tour’ last night with a performance at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda had to pick himself from the floor after a botched entrance.

He gave his best to his ever bustling fans but last night’s concert at the Rwanda stadium saw the star fall on stage as he attempted to make his grand entrance.

As he was about to climb onto the stage, he stumbled and rolled over in front of the audience but he quickly got up and continued like a big boy to the centre stage.

And he has responded on the page where the video was shared that body no be firewood as his fans encouraged him to rest awhile.

See video below:

