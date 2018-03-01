Eden Hazard Names Two Players Chelsea Should Buy…But Is It Possible?

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has admitted that he would love for Belgium team-mates; Kevin De Bruyne and Radja Nainggolan to join him at Chelsea.

Belgium are preparing to take on England in Group G at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Roberto Martinez has a plethora of Premier League stars at his disposal.

Romelu Lukaku has already scored 22 goals in his debut season at Manchester United, while Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele is being hailed as the most complete central midfielder in the country.

However, when asked which Belgian he would most like to see at Chelsea, Hazard named Manchester City’s De Bruyne and Roma’s Nainggolan.

‘In Belgium we have players, good players. It’s not: “I play for Chelsea so I don’t talk to the guy from Tottenham” – no, we are together,’ Hazard told COPA90.

‘In football it’s like this because, if it is not like this, all the national teams are in trouble.’

De Bruyne completed a £7million move to Chelsea back in 2012 but only made three Premier League appearances before leaving for Wolfsburg.

The 26-year-old midfielder is now favourite to win PFA Player of the Year after starring for Manchester City in a sensational season under Pep Guardiola.

On his disputes with Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, De Bruyne previously told The Times: ‘I just said I can play. ‘I have no statistics – two games, what do you want me to do?

‘I had a feeling I wasn’t even going to play. Even if he said you’re going to play more games, from two games I was maybe going to go to five. It was, for me, a good decision to leave. ‘For them, in the end, it was also a good decision. They sold me for more money for a player who didn’t play.’

Nainggolan, meanwhile, has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and came close to joining the Blues ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Antonio Conte has made no secret of his admiration for Nainggolan and confirmed that Chelsea failed with a bid to sign the midfielder. ‘In the past, we tried to buy him but now Nainggolan is Roma’s player,’ Conte admitted back in October.

