Nollywood To Shoot Local ‘Black Panther’ Movie? (Photos)

Some regular Nollywood faces have been photographed on set shooting an unnamed movie which shares a striking resemblance with the costume and plot of the highly-rated Black Panther film.

These photos of Nigerian actors on set in the South-eastern part of the country has got people talking.

Rumours have it that the movie producer and director are hastily trying to imitate the plot of the viral American movie ‘Black Panther’ which grossed over $400 million in a space of one week.

Though details of the movie are not known, some social media users have applauded the quality of the costume and make-artistry employed in the seeming epic movie.

One of the actresses actually sacrificed her hair which was shaved to make her fit perfectly into her role.

See more photos:-

Source: Naijaloaded