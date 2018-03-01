Wizkid Adopts a Goat: 10 Top Hilarious Reactions From Nigerians

It’s good to be famous and have money – that’s exactly why you would wake up one morning go to the market and buy a goat not for pepper-soup or ‘asun’ but to adopt it as your pet and your fans will just be hitting the ‘like’ button up and down. Let one random guy try it, the way Nigerians will trash him on social media, he will quickly take down the post with a follow-up post like ‘haba Nigerians – small play’. So, Starboy got himself a goat as pet yesterday and the whole Nigerian internet went crazy. Here are our 10 top reactions to make you laugh today

Snake swallowed 36 million naira

Monkey swallowed 70 million naira

Dragon swallowed $486 million Wizkid buys goat 😂 business man pic.twitter.com/CStHdhv02N — O N O M E🇳🇬 (@NomzyTwits) February 28, 2018

If we the ondo’s catch that goat for asun eehn, wizkid would av tasted it finish before knowing it was his pet 😂😂 — icey Dee™ (@Deejayfreez) February 28, 2018

Wizkid as adopted a GOAT as his new pet, Money good o, i dont even feel he is mad, i feel i should be the Goat 🐐, Don’t judge me 😂 #Enekem pic.twitter.com/iFDskeOMyI — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) February 28, 2018

Wizkid adopted a goat. But that’s not the problem, fam. The problem is the goat is wearing a chain that’s like double my house rent. Fam, I crying genuine tears to bed tonight. Goat has made it in this life before me. 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/uHOcJAgLBK — Okon ‘Ediye’ Nya (@iamOkon) February 28, 2018

I’m an animal too wizkid. People call me goat most of the time. Kindly adopt me. So your first born goat won’t be bored at home. https://t.co/Jp8XkTl8rk — Star 💫 (@Taymietee_) February 28, 2018

Wizkid gets a goat as a pet

Aswear Money is good you’ll be going mad and people won’t even recognize — GhanaMan (@mefrighana_) February 28, 2018

Wizkid Takes Goat As Pet?

Next Tomorrow One Goat Will Cost Like 150k In The Market

😩😩😭😭😂😂 — TinoAgain (@TinoAgain) February 28, 2018

I swear Nigerians are hilarious 😂. Wizkid (star boy) asked for a name for his pet goat and someone suggested ‘star goat’ shoot me 🤣😂🤣😂 — Z.A Aliero (@Zayyan_A) February 28, 2018

Somebody just named wizkid goat Cee-c 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can’t deal with my country people 😂😂😂#BBNaija — [email protected] (@amearyPearl) March 1, 2018

If na me post goat as pet una for don call me mallam or Fulani @wizkidayo don post goat una just dey like am,next thing the goat go swallow wizkid whole awards — BlackMagic 🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@UmeloMarvin) February 28, 2018