See Photos Of The Jealous Uncle Who Bathed His Niece And Her Lover With Acid

The attacker after he was arrested

The face of a jealous uncle who reportedly bathed his niece and her lover with acid in Anambra state has been revealed.

It was gathered that the uncle was in a sexual relationship with the woman before they were caught and cleansing was performed. However, the uncle was angry that the woman had moved on to another man which made him to attack her and the new man with acid.

The suspect was today transferred from the police station In Neni to CDS Awka, the state capital. The suspect identified as Mr, Samuel Chikwelu from Odidiama vllage Agulu, attacked one Mr. Chinedu Anagor from Amaezike village Agulu while carrying his lover, Miss Chinyere Okeke and her kid (out of wedlock ) on his motorcycle.

Samuel was in a relationship with Chinyere before the relationship ended. While they were on their way home, the suspect quickly poured acid on them which affected the three persons on the motorcycle.

Unfortunately for the supposed attacker Mr Samuel Onyekwelu, he left his motorcycle which he packed by the gutter and ran away after pouring the acid on the victims.

Few minutes after of the incident, the youths of Amaezike village stormed Odidama village while carrying the motorcycle of Mr Samuel. They met with the Chief Security of Agulu Mr. Jideofor Ifebueme who promptly mobilized his boys to ensure the arrest of Mr. Samuel for his evil act.

During the investigation, it was gathered that the cause of the attack, was because Mr. Samuel was in relationship with his niece, Miss Chinyere Okeke (Mr. Samuel is the brother to Chinyere’s father).

Along the line, Mr Chinedu Anagor fell in love with her and had planned to seek her hand in marriage by June 2018. Mr. Samuel objected simply because of the alleged abomination he often commits with Chinyere.

It was gathered that sometimes last year 2017, spiritual cleansing (Ikpu Alu)was performed as regards to the sexual relationship between Mr. Samuel and Miss Chinyere. The abomination was reported to have continued till when Chinedu Anagor ”snatched” her from Samuel which made him perpetrate the evil act.

