2 reportedly dead as thugs attack Fuji artiste Alao Malaika in Lagos

A new report has revealed that 2 people have been killed and musical instruments destroyed as thugs attacked popular Fuji musician, Sule Alao aka Malaika.

According to reports, the singer’s instruments were set ablaze during a community festival on Wednesday night in Lagos.

Malaika, who got injured in the violence, was playing at the festival called Pako Day at the Dopemu end of Alimosho Local Government Area, in Lagos, when issues began.

In no time, a fight broke out between two groups which eventually saw a certain man called Scorpion behead a rival identified as Laja Shittu.

Eyewitnesses also revealed that a yet to be identified man was also killed at the event.