2 reportedly dead as thugs attack Fuji artiste Alao Malaika in Lagos

by Temitope Alabi

A new report has revealed that 2 people have been killed and musical instruments destroyed as thugs attacked popular Fuji musician, Sule Alao aka Malaika.

According to reports, the singer’s instruments were set ablaze during a community festival on Wednesday night in Lagos.
Malaika, who got injured in the violence, was playing at the festival called Pako Day at the Dopemu end of Alimosho Local Government Area, in Lagos, when issues began.

In no time, a fight broke out between two groups which eventually saw a certain man called Scorpion behead a rival identified as Laja Shittu.

Eyewitnesses also revealed that a yet to be identified man was also killed at the event.
Tags from the story
Alao Malaika, Entertainment, Fuji Singer

You may also like

NYSC gives terms for use of corps members in Edo polls

INEC Declares APC’s Gboyega Oyetola Winner of Osun Governorship Election

At last, Alex Ibru Goes Home

Chioma berates troll who advised her to get her teeth fixed

Bullies almost made me drop out of school – Cobhams Asuquo recounts

‘A young Nigerian musician will die this year’ – Apostle Moses release startling prophecies

Jonathan urges patience, pledges to curb nation’s ills

“Put ego aside and submit to your woman” – Gideon Okeke gives marriage advise to men

US TV Show Host, Jimmy Kemmel Makes Fun Of President Buhari’s Response To His Cloning Allegation (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *