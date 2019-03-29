These Sexy Images Of BBNaija’s Khloe is a must see

by Temitope Alabi

Khloe

2018 BBNaija housemate Khloe is out here letting us know just how sexy she is and we are so here for it.

The fashion stylist and model, took to her page to share a sexy image of herself rocking blue short shorts and white crop top, while sexily posing for her shot.

Captioning gone of the images, Khloe revealed that she may just freestyle on Kizz Daniel’s hit single Fvck You.

She wrote;

I think I should freestyle on @iamkizzdaniel fuck You challenge but I can’t put my words and feelings together to make rhymes 😭😭😭😭 but let me just say in @tiwasavagevoice “F**k you too ✌🏾

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Entertainment, fashion stylist, khloe, model

