Adesua Etomi’s birthday message to Banky is a must read

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has us in our feelings with her birthday message to husband Banky W.

The Vogue cover girl, gushed about their love for each other as well as celebrate him as he turned a year older.

She wrote;

I shudder to think of how life would have been,

If God didn’t show me, if I hadn’t seen,

That you are ALL i ever prayed for,

My knight in shining armour, my thor

Your love is one I’ve never seen before

My heart you cherish, my being you adore

Olubankole, you were worth waiting for

This love I feel, really is hardcore.

Your heart is so pure, your love is like gold

So precious, so valuable, a beauty to behold

I’ll tell everybody, both young and old

And I’ll love you in return, a thousandfold

Thank you for being the man you are

Mama raised a game changer, an absolute star

When I count my blessings, I don’t look too far

Cause i turn to my side and there you always are.

May the lord increase you on every side

And with you, may he always abide

May favour in your life be multiplied

And all your needs, may he provide.

My lover, my baby, Happy birthday

Remember God’s goodness, especially today

May you look at this wonderful life and say

Thank you Lord Jesus, keep having your way.

I love you very much.

Always and forever,

Your Shug.