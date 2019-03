A Federal High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja, has sentenced the man above, Clement Joseph, also known as Dr Omale to 97 years imprisonment without an option of a fine over N5.6m Fraud.

He was charged on a 7 – count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and fraud. He was then sentenced to a total of 97 years imprisonment for each of the offence.

However, the term would run concurrently meaning he would spend just 15 years imprisonment.