Atiku knew he would lose to Buhari long before presidential election – BMO

by Valerie Oke

Atiku Assembles Over 400 Witnesses To Testify Against Pres. Buhari
The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the suit filed against President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC over his victory at the February 23rd presidential election, by Abubakar Atiku will fail at the election tribunal.

Chairman of the group, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday in Abuja.

According to BMO, even before the presidential election, it was clear to Atiku that he stood no chance at defeating the incumbent President, and the suit against Buhari and APC, is simply to waste the time of the judiciary.

“Atiku Abubakar has yet to wake up from his hallucination that he can steal a chance to defeat Buhari in an election.

“If the Presidential elections were to hold ten times, Atiku will lose ten times to Buhari.

“Atiku knew it, even before the elections were held, that he never stood a chance at beating Buhari at the poll.’

“The signs were very clear before the elections, during the elections, and with the eventual victory of Buhari been the popular appeal across the country.

“Atiku’s rejection by Nigerians started with his own household.’’

