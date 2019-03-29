Ben Bruce throws epic jabs at Delta state, says no Success ‘dem go flog dem go tire’ phenomenon in Bayelsa

by Valerie Oke

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has said that Bayelsa state is so focused on education, that it has issued a warning to parents of out-of-school children.

Parents of children not in school in the state, will most likely be arrested and jailed according to the federal lawmaker.

The Senator who is from Bayelsa state said the governor of the stays, Dickson Seriake is one that reads and as such, puts a lot of premium on education.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East at the senate even took a swipe at the government of Delta state, using the trending story of the school girl, Success, sent away from school, for nonpayment of school levy.

Mr Bruce said there isn’t any of such “dem go flog them go tire” phenomenon in Bayelsa state.

His words: So focused is Bayelsa on education that they have warned that the parents of any child not in school would be arrested and jailed. There can be no Success ‘dem go flog dem go tire’ phenomena in Bayelsa. That is one thing I am proud of Henry Seriake Dickson for. He is a reader leader.
