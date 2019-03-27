Buhari and Oshiomhole should wake up to the fact that National Assembly belongs to no political party – PDP responds

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recated to a statement by the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC that this ruling party will not share power with it, in the ninth assembly.

However, speaking National publicity secretary, the opposition said its lawmakers just like others have the right to contest and determine people for any position in the national assembly, if there’s the need.

The APC chairman said the ruling party, which the highest seats( 25) in senate, which claim principal roles and leave minority ones for other parties.

According to Ologbondiyan, leadership of the red and green chambers are not exclusive to the ruling party “but a constitutional right of every elected lawmaker in both chambers.”

“It is therefore laughable and amounts to empty grandstanding and self-delusion for President Muhammadu Buhari and the factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to posture as if the presiding offices and Committee Chairmanship in the National Assembly are exclusive rights of the APC”, he said in a statement.

“President Buhari and Oshiomhole should wake up to the fact that the National Assembly belongs to no political party but to all Nigerians, who exercise their control through their elected representatives.

“For emphasis, Section 50 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is clear in providing that “There shall be:- (a) a President and a Deputy President of the Senate, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves; and (b) a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves”.

“Section 92 (1) makes the same provision for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of State House of Assembly.

“The PDP, therefore, does not only have a constitutional say in the process of the emergence of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly, but will, as a matter of constitutional right, field candidates into presiding offices of both chambers, if need be.”