“Get well soon” – Peruzzi responds to rape allegations against him

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has reacted to claims by a young lady(16), who accused him of rape via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

@adanna134 had revealed on the platform that the DMW artiste, invited her to Continental Hotel, Lagos, via a DM on Instagram, where he allegedly raped her.

According to her, the singer dropped five thousand naira for her as her transportation fare after he allegedly forcefully had his way with her.

Last year December, I got a dm from him. As a 16 year old girl I was very happy and gassed that a celebrity messaged me on Instagram. He said “hey beautiful “ I showed all my friends round and I was feeling very fly because a celeb texted me little did I know.

He messaged me. I waited for about an hour before I replied so i could form class. He said a lot of cute things to me and asked for my number. Of which I gave him and he texted me on WhatsApp with his number and even said he will call later

Told be about how he has shows to attend and all. Around that period was when that video of him and that Tobi girl leaked. So I brought it up in our conversation and he was like she’s a hoe and she was just a one night stand.

Fast forward to January. Perruzi asked me to come and meet him at Lagos continental hotel of which I came to. When I got there I saw all those dmw guys and all but I just went to the room that he got I didn’t feel comfortable and my feet was cold. Because why will I be in a room with a twenty something year old man. I thought we invited me for dinner( and he told me to come alone) I didn’t know that it was to go and chill in his room.

He enters the room by like past 12 and starts to touch me by my waist. I felt uncomfortable and somehow. And I told him to stop that I came here to talk and not to be in a room with him. He started rubbing my thighs and caressing my boobs.

At this point I was furious. I walked away and I went to sit down. Then perruzi turned around and filled the glass with wine. Handed one to me and he held one. Told me to drink mine I needed something to drink to clear my mind and make me relax so I did.

That was how I blacked out. I don’t remember anything after that. The next morning. I wakeup, blood on my vagina and on the bed and I see 5 thousand naira next to me and get text saying that I should use it for uber.

I was Raped by Peruzzi @ConsentWorkshop pls come to my aids he raped me and left me hanging just like that.