“Never thought we’d see an INEC chairman worse than Iwu” – Nigerians hand Prof Mahmood the award for conducting the worst election in Nigeria’s history

Professor Mahmooh Yakubu has overtaken Professor Maurice Iwu as the worst chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Nigeria’s history, according to many Nigerians on social media.

Prof Iwu, who was the INEC chairman during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s first term had been earlier awarded the medal of the one who conducted the most terrible elections in Nigeria – However, a latest survey has put Prof Yakubu ahead of him.

With the spate of inconclusiveness of elections under Mahmood, electoral violence and mass rigging, some Nigerians say, “never did they think, an INEC chairman worse than Iwu, would ever surface.”

