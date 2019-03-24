‘Since dem born me, I never love person the way wey I love you’ – Annie and Tuface Idibia celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

The Idibias are on fire and we love it.

Actress Annie Idibia wife of iconic singer Tuface Idibia has taken to her IG page to celebrate her 6th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a photo of her husband, Annie penned a short message writing on just how much she loves him.

She wrote;

Since dem born me….i never LOVE person the way wey i LOVE you ooooooo…

Lost For Caption… But i dey come back !!! This man ehennnnnnnnnnnnn I WILL BE TOTALLY LOST WITHOUT YOU .. Happy ANNIEversary ! #6YearsStronger

@official2baba

Happy anniversary to the Idibias.