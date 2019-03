Nollywood actress Omotoa Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband Captain Ekeinde are today celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress shared a photo of herself with her man rocking matching outfits and penned a sweet message to celebrate their anniversary and her husband who also turned a year older.

She wrote;

Happy 23rd marriage Anniversary to us and Happy birthday to you Honeyboy. It’s crazy how it’s been so long yet so New. #onlybyGrace