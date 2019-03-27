Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th March

Vanguard

A 29-year-old robbery suspect, Ikechukwu Ozorumba, who allegedly escaped after strangulating a Taxify driver and stealing his car, has been arrested by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, FSARS, at Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, Lagos.

The Sun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not issue certificates of return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara state governor-elect and the House of Assembly members-elect, following the ruling of the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal, on Monday.

Daily Times

A High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State capital, on Tuesday, vacated its order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting supplementary Governorship election in the state.

Guardian

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is holding the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State tomorrow, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Kassim Geidam, has confirmed.

Leadership

Three days after the declaration of the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folasade, wanted over fraud charges filed against them, LEADERSHIP investigation shows that they are yet to report at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Nation

Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has explained why the Police are not efficient as they should be.

Daily Trust

The gubernatorial candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade and his party have hired a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, to lead other top legal practitioners as the gubernatorial battle shifts to the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Tribune

The Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday that outsiders will play no role in electing the Senate President of the 9th Senate which will be inaugurated in June.