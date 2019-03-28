[Photo]: Man allegedly assaulted by a police officer over N100

A Nigerian by the name of MC Taproot on Facebook has taken to the platform to sare hs story of police brutality.

According to the young man, he was assaulted by a police officer due to his refusal o part with an N100 bribe.

Sharing a photo of the said Officer, Taproot wrote;

…And this is a police officer operating along Obilubi by Capitol junction ( Orji road to Ikeduru) with name Candy Bole as seen on his name crest.

Because a driver of the car I was inside could not complied with his #100 demand, he has to hit the side mirror which broke and got me several wounds on my face.

And I ask, is police meant to destroy or rather harm citizens just because of money was not meant available to them?

I have forgiven him, and have gone on with my business after the treatment but my worries.. He never showed remours to his actions even when his colleagues condemned his actions and he even threatened to shoot me to death, which got me angry that I almost fought him, but remembering he was wearing a national uniform I kept my head cool and the people around confirmed it has always been his actions. I plead that If this ever get to the authorities, I want him to be stopped so that other innocent citizens don’t suffer same faith or him gunning an innocent citizen down someday.