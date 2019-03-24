[Photos]: Checkout the pre-wedding photos of Mo-Abudu’s daughter

Temidayo the daughter of media mogul Mo Abudu is set to walk down the aisle with her man Debola.

The beautiful bride-to-be has now released pre-wedding photos of them which were shot by famed photographer TY Bello.

Sharing the photos on her page, TY wrote;

Temidayo and Adebola it was a joy to catpture the essence of what you both share .. what stayed with me after your shoot was the beautiful way you looked at each other .. that Indescribable ‘thing ‘that recides inside the love you have … it’s precious .. precious .. precious .. Yesterday as I prayed for personal direction I heard ..LOVE! .. love is the next big thing .. the best big thing .. the ONLY big thing .. it’s refreshing to read 1st Cor 13 in the passion translation.. ‘ LOVE NEVER STOPS LOVING !!…when love’s perfection arrives, the partial will fade away. You really are blessed @redabudu and @addie.mak .. may this beautiful love infinitely be the Flavour and fragrance of your lives ..for ever and ever and ever .