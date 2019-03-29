“You only arrest yahoo boys, is Tinubu above the law?” – Reno Omokri blast Magu

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular critic of the President Mubammadu Buhari led administration, Reno Omokri jas questioned the integrity of the boss of the anti-graft agency in Nigeria.

Omokri has questioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) fight against corruption. Omokri challenged the agency to go after former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for money laundering.

Omokri also tagged boss of the anti-graft agency, Magu, a hypocrite for going after only yahoo boys and not corrupt politicians.

See his tweet below;

Why would

@OfficialEFCC

turn a blind eye to the bullion vans that entered

@AsiwajuTinubu’s house in contravention of the Money Laundering Act of 2011, only for them to arrest irrelevant Yahoo boys and small time Internet love scammers? Ms Tinubu above the law? #MaguIsAHypocrite
