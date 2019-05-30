As I welcome Rochas to the EFCC Alumni,  I enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too - Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the now-viral news that immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has been picked up by Operatives of The Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC).

Fayose who spoke via his Twitter handle said he welcomes the embattled former Governor to the Alumni of EFCC before adding that he looks forward to seeing the former governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, make the list.

What he wrote below:

Just reading that Okorocha was arrested by EFCC. True or not, we knew this day will come. However, I welcome him to the EFCC Alumni & enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too. While I encourage them to surrender themselves as I did,I welcome Mr Okorocha to the club.

