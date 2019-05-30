Photos: States That Observed The Sit At Home Order As Instructed By IPOB Today

by Eyitemi

Photos: States That Observe The Sit At Home Order As Instructed By IPOB Today

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) group recorded success in some states in their directives to all Eastern states to sit at home today, May 30th, so as to mourn their heroes who lost their lives during the Biafra war.

Enugu state witness a partial observation of the order as people were still seen in little numbers going about their business.

Onitsha, a city in Anambra state witness a complete shut down as people completely stayed indoor as directed by IPOB.

IPOB is pushing for the segregation of its region which mainly consist of the Igbo speaking people of the South West. They intend to name their nation Biafra.

Photos:

Enugu below:

Biafra market Onitsha:

 
Tags from the story
biafra, enugu, onitsha

You may also like

President Buhari urges institutions to collaborate with Industrial sectors

Former world’s heaviest woman dies

SURE-P: Nigerians’ll Take To The Streets Again If Funds Are Mismanaged – Mark

Nasarawa Guber: I Won’t Give Up On My Mandate, Maku Says

Kogi Governorship Election: Faleke Refuses To Pair With Yahaya Bello, Insists APC Had Already Won

S’West PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Obasanjo As Leader Of Party

Senator Melaye destroyed 2 police vehicles while trying to escape – Witness to court

Eden Hazard scores on his return from injury, as Belgium gets 9 goals past Gibraltar

El- Rufai allegedly orders arrest of workers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *