What Nigerians Are Saying After Fayose Welcomes Rochas To EFCC Alumni

by Valerie Oke

Fayose welcomes Okorocha to EFCC alumni club

Peter Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, has got Nigerians talking after sharing that he welcomes the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, to the EFCC Alumni today.

Nigerians while reacting to his comment have called him a good comic actor.

Reactions:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
Fayose, Rochas

You may also like

Cholera Kills 16 In Adamawa, Kano, 176 Hospitalised

Police Arrest Birthday Girl For Having Hoodlums At Her Party

Four killed As Truck Avoiding Accident Scene Crashes Into Abuja Bridge (Video)

Lagos state govt. writes Police, requests actress Mercy Aigbe's husband case file- Report

Lagos state govt. writes Police, requests Mercy Aigbe’s husband case file- Report

WHO deploys experts to tackle Ebola in Congo

Young boys wreak havoc on their father’s car as they tried washing it with engine oil (Photos)

Lagos state residents will need permit before sinking bore holes.

PDP Defectors Not Welcome In Our Party – APC

Special Court Martial Demotes Major General To Brigadier General

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *