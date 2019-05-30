What Nigerians Are Saying After Fayose Welcomes Rochas To EFCC Alumni

Peter Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, has got Nigerians talking after sharing that he welcomes the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, to the EFCC Alumni today.

Nigerians while reacting to his comment have called him a good comic actor.

Reactions:

EFCC alumni? Nigeria leaders eyin niyen olohun niyen. You will all be rewarded according to your deed https://t.co/6CUxryUP15 — iblat (@iblato) May 30, 2019

EFCC Alumni??? Hahahahahaha these guys are pettier than Trump https://t.co/onKW6F8ABa — Documentary Guy Foxan (@KingFoxan) May 30, 2019

Admin ex Govenrors EFCC Alumni WhatsApp Group has spoken. 😂 https://t.co/nxsGNGV21a — Abu Rayyan (@Abdulrahmanleme) May 30, 2019

😂😂😂 Nigerian Politics as a TV Show will be more interesting than Game of Thrones! I’m weak! EFCC alumni 😂😂 https://t.co/C0wfDhTBqn — Bola Martins-Kuye♥ (@BMK_says) May 30, 2019

