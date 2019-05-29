‘Call Me A GOAT If Arsenal Loose Europa Final’ – Twitter User

by Olayemi Oladotun

As the Europa League for the 2018/2019 season is about to come to an end, tension is high amongst fans of Chelsea and Arsenal football clubs.

The UEFA Europa finals which is going down 8 pm today between Chelsea and Arsenal has elicited so many reactions from fans with each sharing opinion and predictions on how the final will look like.

Earlier today, a twitter user, @Midemrpossible shared a picture of him and a goat beside him with the caption;

If Chelsea did not loose tonight, call me GOAT #UELFinal

See picture below:

Goat man

Goat Man
