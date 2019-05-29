Europa League Final: ”Haha All of us go play that Thursday football next season” – Ycee On Chelsea Winning Arsenal

by Eyitemi

''Haha All of us go play that Thursday football next season'' - Ycee On Chelsea vs Arsenal

Nigerian singer, Ycee, has expressed his joy at seeing Chelsea beat Arsenal during the final of the Europa league tournament which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, today.

According to Y’cee who is obviously a Manchester United fan, if Arsenal had emerged victorious, the Red Devils would have been trolled because Arsenal would play in the Champions League next season while the Red Devils miss out.

But as it stands now, both teams would not participate in the elite competition but Europa when the new season begins.

His words:

Lord knows if Arsenal had won It’s Man. Utd that would get trolled. Haha All of us go play that Thursday football next season

His tweets:

 
Tags from the story
arsenal, chelsea, Europa, ycee

You may also like

Phyno Teams Up With Olamide In ‘Augment’ Video

Today In Nigerian History: 17th March

War of Words!!! APC replies former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

NAFDAC debunks news about killer Anti-Malaria drugs

Del Potro Withdraws From the French Open Alongside Murray, Fish And Baker.

Kiss Daniel is Notjustok’s Most Downloaded Artist for 2016

CAN says the fire outbreak at House on the Rock is a sabotage

Charly Boy Drops More Photos From His Latest Shoot

Prominent Lagos Pastor Spotted in Herbalsit’s Shrine… Find Out Why (Photos+Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *