by Valerie Oke

Federal government declares Tuesday and Wednesday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, June 4th and Wednesday, June 5th as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-Fitri Celebration.

This announcement was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Director Press, and Public Relations, of the ministry, on Friday in Abuja, Ehuriah congratulated Muslim faithful on the completion of the Ramadan Fast.

Ehurih urged all Nigerians to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation and shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies.

 

 
