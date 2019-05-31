‘I will deal with any landlord who refuses to rent their houses to single ladies’ – Akin Alabi

by Temitope Alabi

Nairabet boss Akin Alabi has taken to Twitter to issue a warning to landlords in Ibadan saying he will deal with any one of them who refuses to rent their houses to single ladies.

Akin who represents the Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency at the House of Assembly, tweeted;

“Any landlord in that turns down a woman in my constituency in Ibadan because she is single will see my red eye from next month.”

“There is something called discrimination. I won’t rent my house to single women. I won’t rent my house to blacks etc is DISCRIMINATION. Anyone that’s suffers this will have my backing and support to take on such landlords.”

