Nigerians Mock Rochas Okorocha Following EFCC Arrest On Him And Wife

by Eyitemi

Nigerians Mock Rochas Okorocha Following EFCC Arrest On His Wife

The operatives of the Economic Crime and Financial Commission(EFCC) have reportedly arrested the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, and wife over a yet to be made public offense.

Nigerians while reacting to the news have mocked the highly controversial governor with some going as far as asking why all the statue he built in the state couldn’t save him.

Reactions below:

