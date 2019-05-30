Nigerians Mock Rochas Okorocha Following EFCC Arrest On Him And Wife

The operatives of the Economic Crime and Financial Commission(EFCC) have reportedly arrested the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, and wife over a yet to be made public offense.

Nigerians while reacting to the news have mocked the highly controversial governor with some going as far as asking why all the statue he built in the state couldn’t save him.

Reactions below:

what happened to the Nobody should fight me and I will fight nobody flag he raised? — The Governor (@uchematt1) May 30, 2019

Where are his Statues? They ought to save him — Alexander (@Alexand25582997) May 30, 2019

Great news — Patrick O Agoro (@strongyard) May 30, 2019

For daring to have eyes on 2023 , the mission of cutting him down has begun and by the time they are done with him , no igbo will dare seek presidential ticket under APC — CallMebigg (@eyenobong26) May 30, 2019

