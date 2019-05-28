No new cars, houses or bank accounts as Buhari declares assets for second term

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

The assets declaration forms according to the law, must be submitted before taking the oath of office — which is slated for tomorrow, May 29th.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, “the duly completed forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the President by Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.”

The presidential spokesperson reveals also that “the forms, assigned by the President and sworn to before a Judge of Abuja High Court showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.”

There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired, he added.

The Chairman of the CCB commended the President for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance with the law.