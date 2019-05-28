Adesua Etomi’s funny prayer to deal with negativity

by Valerie Oke

Adesua Etomi's funny prayer to deal with negativity

Celebrities often suffer trolls from critics and “haters” and people expect them not to feel it because of course they are celebrities.

However time and time again, these famous people have explained to everyone who care to listen that they are human too — And those negativity hauled at them, do get to them.

Wife of popular singer, Banky W, Adesua also an actress took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to teach her fans how to pray against any form of negativity.

She wrote: You’re not busy enough if you have time to attend to negativity.
Say after me ‘Father lord, pls make me too busy to see or digest negativity directed at me and bless my bank account so I can cry all the way to the bank to console myself if I see anything that hurts my feelings’.
Tags from the story
Adesua Etomi, nollywood

