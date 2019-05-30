One day after taking oath of office, new Yobe governor marries new wife

by Valerie Oke

One day after taking oath of office, new Yobe governor marries new wife

Barely a day after taking the oath of office as governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni picked a third wife.

According to Daily Nigerian, the bride, Ummi Adama Gaidam, is the daughter of the immediate past governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam.

It was also said that the government’s new bribe is currently studying in Saudi Arabia.

It was also reported that the governor had sought the hands of his new bride in marriage without prior knowledge of her father in order to strengthen their political relationship.

However, the wedding was said to have held low-key at Mr Gaidam’s residence at Sabon Fegi area Damaturu, the state capital on Thursday.

“The bales of kolanut were presented yesterday, and the wedding Fatiha took place today in the presence of a few family members,” said a family source who preferred anonymity.

 
Tags from the story
Governor, marriage, Yobe

You may also like

Anambra Poll: Police Tear-Gas Protesting Women

39 Soldiers Attack Benue Community Over Girl

No Renegotiation On ASUU’s Paltry N87bn, National Assembly Spent N1tn In 8 Years – APC

Don’t name Varsity after me- Ex-Ghanaian president, Rawlings

Don’t name Varsity after me- Ex-Ghanaian president, Rawlings

I Will Make The Naira Equal To The Dollar – Okorocha

Nigerians Will Know Those Who Have Short-changed Them In A Matter Of Weeks – Buhari Tells Abdulsalami C’ttee

Nollywood Actress, Uche Jumbo Furious At ManUtd’s Display Despite Win

Las vegas gunman was a multimillionaire, owned two planes, several properties across the US

My Achievements In Six Years – Jonathan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *