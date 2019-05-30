One day after taking oath of office, new Yobe governor marries new wife

Barely a day after taking the oath of office as governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni picked a third wife.

According to Daily Nigerian, the bride, Ummi Adama Gaidam, is the daughter of the immediate past governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam.

It was also said that the government’s new bribe is currently studying in Saudi Arabia.

It was also reported that the governor had sought the hands of his new bride in marriage without prior knowledge of her father in order to strengthen their political relationship.

However, the wedding was said to have held low-key at Mr Gaidam’s residence at Sabon Fegi area Damaturu, the state capital on Thursday.

“The bales of kolanut were presented yesterday, and the wedding Fatiha took place today in the presence of a few family members,” said a family source who preferred anonymity.