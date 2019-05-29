Shocking!!! Lady’s Womb Tied By Friend Through Wedding Gift

by Olayemi Oladotun

A lady on Facebook has revealed a shocking story of a bride, who has remained barren for four years, as a result of her best friend’s act.

The lady identified as Ofoegbu Regina revealed that the woman in question found a doll baby inside a television given to the bride on her wedding day by her best friend.

According to the lady narrating the story,  a Port Harcourt-based pastor delivered a lady whose womb was tied by her friend through wedding gift.

See her post below:

