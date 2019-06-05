5 Must-Haves For An Easy Summer Vacation

If you are one to travel regularly during summers, then you’ll have realized that you have to be deliberate about packing the essential things you might need during your trip.

If you aren’t deliberate, you’ll end up forgetting some necessities and may end up spending quite a lot of money purchasing them at the airport or at your destination.

In this article, we’ll be discussing 5 important things you should pack very early before embarking on your trip.

1. Your Travel Documents

It might seem trivial, but these are one of the easiest to forget. It is usually advisable to purchase a folder that will contain all your documents so that they’ll all be in just one place. This folder should contain things like:

Your passport

Hotel booking

Travel insurance

Flight ticket(s)

Vaccination card (yellow card)

If you don’t keep them in one place, you might just get stranded if you aren’t able to produce them at departure or on arrival at your destination.

Because these documents are so important, you should make sure this folder is always at a safe and very visible place at every time so that it doesn’t get missing.

2. Power Bank

When you’re on a trip, a power bank can be very helpful.

Holidays are usually marked by many hours spent outdoors, so, there’s a high likelihood that your phone could run out of battery life. A power bank ensures that you can always move around confidently assured that you will always have power on your phone and other devices, so that you can use your maps, smarphone camera, and messaging apps.

3. Cosmetic Bag

This is relatively easy to forget. You might have been so deliberate to pack your clothes, shoes, gadgets and documents but can forget your cosmetics.

Always have this in mind when packing for a trip. A cosmetic bag should contain these:

Body cream

Hair cream

Bathing soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Sunscreen

Deodorant

Small hair brush

Few make up materials (for ladies)

4. An Alarm Clock

Many people use their smartphones to alert them about special events or to wake them up from sleep. Some others prefer the old school way, a conventional alarm clock.

The advantage of having a travel alarm clock with you is that you’ll be able to meet up with your flights and tour times easier. If you forget to set alarms, you might find yourself running late for every event.

5. Comfortable Shoes

You should always back a pair of comfortable shoes that can fit most of your clothes and a pair of flip flops. Especially if you have many places and terrains to go, it is nice to have both types of footwear.

You can’t be certain that your hotel will have slippers ready for you, so having flip flops gives you something comfortable that can be worn indoors and even in the bathroom.

Summary

Travelling can be very exciting and at the same time stressful. Preparing for a trip is one thing that has to be done with utmost attention to details and diligence. Having a checklist that contains some of the things listed here will go a long way in ensuring you have a successful and fulfilling holiday.

Guest post by Omie, he loves to travel as much as he can and experience new places. He also blogs at travelefficiency, a website that shares travel information.