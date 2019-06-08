Why We Wanted To Abort Our Child – Kunle Afod’s Wife

Kunle Afod’s wife, Desola, has shared that they contemplated aborting their fourth child because of lack of money.
According to Desola who made this known in an Instagram post, she conceded that though it’s not like they have made the money, she is grateful to God.
What she tweeted below:
It was my 4th cs🙈 Wanted to abort his pregnancy cos no money(been the 4th cs,its expensive) @nicky_o_real @matilvic_mua (Iya ibeji Liverpool) @yettee72 @magnificent_maryam @mumcyibeji Your thoughtfulness knock me off my feet❣😍💋 God bless and keep everyone cos u all have been a great impact in my life and YIYENITEMI. . . . Wanted to abort cos no money🙈😃we thank God for having him 🙏 Abeg, till now too, no money🙈 and we are alive and grateful🙏😃 . 2yrs loading Thank you, Lord. #notoabortion #positivevibes