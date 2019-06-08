Why We Wanted To Abort Our Child – Kunle Afod’s Wife

by Valerie Oke

Why We Wanted To Abort Our Child - Kunle Afod's Wife

Kunle Afod’s wife, Desola, has shared that they contemplated aborting their fourth child because of lack of money.

According to Desola who made this known in an Instagram post, she conceded that though it’s not like they have made the money, she is grateful to God.

What she tweeted below:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Tags from the story
Kunle Afod

You may also like

Check out 3 generations photo of Mo Abudu, her mother and daughter

Here Is How Davido Is Preparing Ahead Of “30 Billion Tour” In Lagos

Meet #BBNaija Leo Dasilva’s rumored girlfriend……. she is stunning!

More Never Before Seen Photos From Stephanie Okereke + Idahosa Linus’ Wedding In France

Mr. Jollof dares OAP Freeze to slam Muslim religious leaders the way he does pastors, Freeze replies

Reps back Okonjo-Iweala for World Bank presidency

Reps back Okonjo-Iweala for World Bank presidency

Court winds down Afribank, Spring Bank

Between Tonto Dikeh And Azuka, Who Said She Lied About Domestic Violence

ROMANTIC PROPOSAL: Nollywood Actor, Jnr Pope Proposes To Girlfriend (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *