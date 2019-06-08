Comedian, I Go Dye Gifts Son A Mansion For His Birthday

Nigerian visionary comedian, Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye went all out for his son, Roy Agoda who clocked 9 years old today, June 7, 2019.

The proud father gifted his son a beautiful mansion. He took to Instagram to share the photos with a sweet message to his son. He wrote;

“I celebrate your 9 years birthday my son, expressing

the essence of shelter, reminiscent of how some of us grow up,with some things we never had.This GOLDEN SEAL CASTLE Birthday gift is just a step for you to achieve greater things in the future and praying that God should grant this privilege to many others.

May this little gift bring forth hope to many children,who may not be privileged to have good shelter,nurturing in them that every thing is possible.

I can’t define the future but I will try to bring more than a million smiles to your life,by bringing your dreams closer at all times by the grace of God. #happybirthday my prince Roy Agoda”

