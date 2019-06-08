Comedian, I Go Dye Gifts Son A Mansion For His Birthday

by Amaka

Nigerian visionary comedian, Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye went all out for his son, Roy Agoda who clocked 9 years old today, June 7, 2019.

The proud father gifted his son a beautiful mansion. He took to Instagram to share the photos with a sweet message to his son. He wrote;

“I celebrate your 9 years birthday my son, expressing
the essence of shelter, reminiscent of how some of us grow up,with some things we never had.This GOLDEN SEAL CASTLE Birthday gift is just a step for you to achieve greater things in the future and praying that God should grant this privilege to many others.
May this little gift bring forth hope to many children,who may not be privileged to have good shelter,nurturing in them that every thing is possible.
I can’t define the future but I will try to bring more than a million smiles to your life,by bringing your dreams closer at all times by the grace of God. #happybirthday my prince Roy Agoda”

See the full post below;
Tags from the story
Comedian I Go Dye, I Go Dye

You may also like

You Smell Like Toilet; What Billionaire Steve Jobs Told Daughter On His Deathbed

See prisoner who dupes banker N12.3m from jail, bags additional 162 years in Kirikiri

Why My First Marriage Failed – Mercy Aigbe Reveals

Amanda Maria Edochie: Rita Edochie’s Daughter Celebrates Her Birthday (Photos)

IFFN Chairman set to foster relationship with Nigeria Customs Service

Chris Brown’s Daughter, Royalty Dances To His New Single, ‘Zero’

PHOTOS: Nigeria’s Got Talent Judge Falls Off Chair During Auditions

On Behalf Of All Twins In The World, Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Have A Message For Psquare (Watch Video)

Cameroonians slam Davido for saying he does not know anybody important there

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *