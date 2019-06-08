Nigeria’s Oldest Prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche Finally Set Free

Nigeria’s oldest Prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche is now a free man after 19 years.

He was pronounced guilty of scheming murder alongside his son, Paul and was sentenced to death.

However, Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, looked into his case just before leaving his seat of power. He granted Pa Celestine state pardon.

The 88 years old was released from Enugu state maximum security prison on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was warmly received by his only surviving daughter and the representatives of an NGO called Global Society for Anti Corruption (GSAC)who assisted in facilitating his release.

He couldn’t help but express his joy and gratitude to God. He told newsmen,

“I’m so grateful to God for this day. I’m the happiest human being on Earth”

After his release, he was immediately rushed to St. Daniel’s Hospital in Enugu to receive serious medical treatment as he suffers from health problems such as diabetes and failing eyesight.