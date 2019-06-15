‘A cheating man will cheat regardless of how you dress at home’ – Nigerian women drag Ejike Asiegbu’s wife

by Temitope Alabi

Veteran actor Ejike Asiegnu’s wife has come under massive heat following her post on relationships and cheating.

According to the Oge, women can actually stop their husband’s from cheating by how they dress in the house.

Sharing the photo of a barely clad woman on social media, Oge said

”If every house wife should start dressing like this at home there wouldnt be so much story about cheating.stop tieing APC wrapper for your chest  #showoff #sexy #wife

However, her thoughts on this issue is not being accepted by Nigerian women who have taken to her social media page to school her. According to these women, a man would cheat regardless of how his partner dresses in their home.

Read the comments below;

 

  • i agreed with ejike wife to an extant,u dont just abandon yourself because u were married to a man,as a lady u still need to keep your good look and all other things that attracted u to the man before your marriage,same thing goes to guys

