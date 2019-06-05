Aminu Tambuwal Reveals His First Two Appointees

Newly inaugurated governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, has shared that he has made his first two appointments after swearing-in.

Tambuwal who made this known via his Twitter handle said Alhaji Saidu Umar would now be the new Secretary to the State Government(SSG) while Alhaji Mukhtar Magori remains the Chief of Staff.

I have just made two appointments. Alhaji Saidu Umar is new the Secretary to the State Government. And Alhaji Mukhtar Magori remains the Chief of Staff. I am sure they will put in their utmost best in serving the good people of Sokoto State. — Aminu W. Tambuwal (@AWTambuwal) June 6, 2019