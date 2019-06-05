Boyfriend Showers Praises On BB Naija Star, Vandora

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former big brother naija housemate, Vandora reacts as her boyfriend lavishes her with encomium.

Vandora who recently launched her lifestyle brand has been spotted with Cruz on several occasions.

She reacted to the encomium by professing her love to him also and he replied her with a cryptic message.

Also Read: OAP Tad Official Recounts How He Rescued Accident Victims Abandoned In Ogun State

Read below;

Love aside, this woman by my side has been my best best-friend. I remember when we got talking, we went from talking for 1 minute to 1 hour and we could do 24 hours if given the chance. You’re one of the smartest persons I know (for some reason, you don’t show it off enough ). Back to the love part, you have a heart of gold. I thought I knew what love was before I met you but you helped redefine and upgrade it. I’ve never felt this much love and it still seems unreal. We’ve had our ups and downs which is normal but we find a way back. I strive to be the best man I can be to you because you deserve nothing less. @vandora_vandora With love from cruz

Vandora
