BREAKING: JAMB Approves 160 as the cut-off for 2019 admissions

by Verity

Breaking!!! JAMB Approves 160 as the cut-off for 2019 admissions

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and higher institutions has approved 160 and above as cut-off mark for 2019 admissions.

The decision was reached on Tuesday at the 19th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

The examination board alongside school authorities also approved 140 for admission into private universities.

The meeting which held at the Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State also approved 120 UTME scores for admission into public polytechnics while 110 is the minimum for admission into private polytechnics.

More details to follow…
Tags from the story
2019 admission, cut off marks, Jamb

You may also like

Bowen University Appoints Prof Ojo As New VC

A Year of Lights with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the Future Africa Leaders Award (FALA) Nominees

Troops Kill Top Boko Haram Commander In Borno Forest

UPDATE: Maryam Sanda, mother, brother docked for allegedly murdering ex-PDP chairman’s son

Council Boss Dissolves Ladipo Market Union

Christmas: Akwa Ibom Bans Sale, Use Of ‘Bangers’

“I Killed My Step-Daughter Because She Irritates Me”- 15year old Housewife Speaks

Boko Haram: Nigerian Military Set To Reclaim Northern Borno

Power Situation Worsens As Nigeria Loses 2,000MW To Gas Shortage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *