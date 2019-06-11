Breaking!!! JAMB Approves 160 as the cut-off for 2019 admissions

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and higher institutions has approved 160 and above as cut-off mark for 2019 admissions.

The decision was reached on Tuesday at the 19th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

The examination board alongside school authorities also approved 140 for admission into private universities.

The meeting which held at the Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State also approved 120 UTME scores for admission into public polytechnics while 110 is the minimum for admission into private polytechnics.

More details to follow…