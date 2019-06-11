Breaking!!! Omo-Agege emerges DSP, floors Ekeremadu

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has emerged deputy Senate president, defeating Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Omo-Agege had been accused in 2018 of leading thugs to the National Assembly and stealing the mace. This was reportedly revenge for being suspended by the leadership of the Senate for 181-legislative days over anti-legislative activity.

Omo-Agege will henceforth be the Deputy Senate president of the 9th Senate while Ahmed Lawan will be the president of the Senate.