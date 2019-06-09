#9thAssembly: Ovie Omo-Agege Defeats Ekweremadu To Become Deputy Senate President

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central has defeated 2-time Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu to become the Deputy Senate President for the 9th Assembly.

Out of the 107 senators in the house, 105 senators-elect voted, Ovie Omo-Agege polled 68 votes to defeat Ike Ekweremadu who polled 37 votes. Senator Ahmed Lawan abstained from voting.

The senator representing Delta Central was adopted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu was the deputy senate president in the 7th and 8th Assembly under David Mark and Bukola Saraki.
